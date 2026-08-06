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Home / India / Bombay High Court convicts Tehelka ex-editor Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case, sets aside acquittal

Bombay High Court convicts Tehelka ex-editor Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case, sets aside acquittal

The Bombay High Court has set aside Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in the 2013 sexual assault case, convicting the former Tehelka editor of rape and outraging the modesty of a woman.

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:13 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The Bombay High Court on Thursday set aside the acquittal of former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case, convicting him of rape and outraging the modesty of a woman.

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The verdict overturns the trial court's 2021 judgment that had acquitted Tejpal of all charges in the high-profile case.

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Pronouncing its decision, the High Court held Tejpal guilty of offences relating to rape and outraging the modesty of the complainant. The court is expected to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence separately.

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Pleading for leniency, Tejpal's lawyer informed the HC that he was "a political victim and father of two daughters".

The case dates back to November 2013, when a woman journalist accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside an elevator at a luxury hotel in Goa during an event organised by Tehelka magazine.

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Following the allegations, the Goa Police registered a case and charged Tejpal under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment and wrongful confinement.

In May 2021, a sessions court in Goa acquitted Tejpal, giving him the benefit of doubt. The acquittal was challenged before the Bombay High Court by the Goa government, which argued that the trial court had erred in appreciating the evidence and testimony on record.

Allowing the state's appeal, the High Court set aside the acquittal and convicted Tejpal, marking a significant development in one of India's most closely watched sexual assault cases.

The detailed judgment is awaited and is expected to outline the court's reasoning for reversing the trial court's verdict.

Further proceedings regarding sentencing are expected before the High Court.

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