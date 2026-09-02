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Home / India / CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's death case

CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's death case

The Bombay High Court says the CBI will register an FIR and record the statement of the deceased's father, Satish Salian, but no person will be treated as an accused until and unless there is sufficient material gathered against them during the probe

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Mumbai, Updated At : 12:50 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Disha Salian. File
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The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian after her father raised suspicion about the circumstances in which she passed away in 2020.

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Salian was the ex-manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

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A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Ranjitsinha Raja Bhonsale said the CBI would register an FIR and record the statement of the deceased's father, Satish Salian, but no person would be treated as an accused until and unless there is sufficient material gathered against them during the probe.

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The court ordered the Mumbai police to hand over all case papers to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forthwith.

"In case the investigation reveals that no case is made out, the CBI will file the appropriate summary report before the court concerned," the bench said.

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Satish Salian would be at liberty to challenge the report, the court said.

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area. The city police then registered an Accidental Death Report.

After conducting an inquiry, the police claimed that Disha Salian's death was a case of suicide.

Her father, however, filed a petition in the high court last year alleging that his daughter was gang-raped and murdered.

Satish Salian's advocate Nilesh Ojha had raised doubts about the police probe into the case.

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