DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Bondi beach shooting: Sajid Akram first visited Hyderabad in October 2000 with European wife

Bondi beach shooting: Sajid Akram first visited Hyderabad in October 2000 with European wife

He visited the city six times over a span of 27 years after leaving India in 1998

article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 05:15 PM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A man kneels in front of flowers offered to honour the victims of a mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on December 14, in Sydney. Reuters
Advertisement

Sajid Akram, the slain suspect in the recent mass shooting in Australia, visited Hyderabad six times over a span of 27 years after leaving India in 1998, Telangana TGP Shivadhar Reddy said on Friday.

Advertisement

He said the Telangana police initiated an inquiry after the address mentioned in Sajid Akram's Indian passport was traced to Hyderabad.

Advertisement

During the inquiry, police found that Akram was born in Hyderabad and visited the city for the first time in October 2000 after migrating abroad in 1998 for education and employment. He was accompanied by his European wife during that visit.

Advertisement

He later visited Hyderabad in 2004 and again in February 2009, following his father's death, though the visit was not for attending the funeral, the DGP said.

Akram subsequently visited the city in July 2012 and March 2016 to settle property-related matters with his family members.

Advertisement

"His last visit was in July 2022, ostensibly to meet his mother and sister. This is all the information we have regarding his links to Hyderabad. We have no information suggesting his radicalisation took place here or that he had any such links in the city," Reddy told reporters.

He was responding to a question on whether Akram's visits to Hyderabad could have contributed to his alleged radicalisation or if he had any local connections.

According to Telangana Police, Akram's visits to India after migrating to Australia were primarily for family-related reasons, including property issues and visits to elderly relatives.

At least 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's Bondi beach in a mass shooting on December 14.

Australian authorities have described the incident as a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State.

According to officials, the suspects were a father and son, aged 50 and 24. The older man, identified as Sajid Akram, was shot dead, while his son is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts