BookMyShow has removed Kunal Kamra from its artist list on platforms, claims Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal on Saturday claimed that ticketing platform BookMyShow has taken stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra off the sale and artists list from its platforms.

Kanal, who handles social media for the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, thanked BookMyShoew CEO Ashish Hemrajani for keeping its portal “clean and removing such artists from the list of pure entertainment”.

When contacted, BookMyShow said they have no comments to offer as of now.

“I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support to take the said artist out of your sale and promotion listing, thank you for even taking him out of BookMyShow’s search history. Your belief in maintaining peace and at the same time respecting our emotions has been instrumental,” Kanal stated in a letter to Hemrajani.

He further said Mumbaikars love and believe in every form of art, but not personal agendas.

“Your personal touch and guidance by your team were invaluable in navigating and reaching a solution.

“We deeply value your commitment to BookMyShow’s values that align with the support, and customer experience, your vision and leadership are truly inspiring, thank you for giving us your team and getting this cleared at the earliest. Thank you,” Kanal said.

Kanal was booked along with Shiv Sainiks for allegedly vandalising the studio where Kamra had performed and alluded to Shinde while making a ‘traitor’ jibe, which snowballed into a major row.

Mumbai Police has since issued three notices to Kamra, who is believed to be in Puducherry, seeking his appearance. He has not responded to any of the summons so far.