Boost checks on content that can affect public order: Centre to Meta

The Centre has directed Meta to ensure that its recommendation algorithms do not disproportionately expose users to a single or limited range of viewpoints. It has also asked the company to strengthen its monitoring of content that could disrupt public order, incite violence, or encourage other illegal activities.

The advisory calls for enhanced monitoring of recommendation algorithms, faster escalation of potentially harmful content and the addition of adequate context to visuals depicting sensitive law-and-order situations, while emphasising that lawful civic discourse should not be unnecessarily restricted.

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In its advisory, issued on October 10, the ministry highlighted the potential risks associated with content that is prominently displayed or amplified by Meta’s feed and recommendation systems, particularly during periods of heightened public-order sensitivity.

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Meanwhile, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) has demanded the withdrawal of the advisory saying that MeitY is not legally empowered to issue them on the basis of any statutory provision. The ministry noted that old or unrelated visuals presented as current events, unverified claims about emergency measures, and audio-visual material circulated without sufficient context could mislead users and aggravate public apprehension.

The advisory asks Meta to provide adequate context for photographs, videos, graphics and other material relating to ongoing public events, particularly where the authenticity, date, location or circumstances of the content may not be readily apparent to users.

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The ministry has called for stronger mechanisms to identify, review and escalate content that has the potential to trigger violence or disturbances to public order.