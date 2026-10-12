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Home / India / Boosting institutional capacity, governance vital for protecting rural water supply from climatic shocks: Study

Boosting institutional capacity, governance vital for protecting rural water supply from climatic shocks: Study

The assessment was conducted across four rural communities — Kanti in Haryana, Srayikkadu in Kerala, Ahirpurwa in Bihar and Kali Nagar in West Bengal

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:10 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Assessing the resilience of water supply infrastructure to climate variability in rural India, a group of researchers have emphasised the need for policy measures that develop institutional capacity, improve participatory governance and assess the existing level of resilience capability in order to prepare for long-term rural water security.

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