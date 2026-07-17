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Home / India / Border infra indispensable despite evolution of warfare: Rajnath

Border infra indispensable despite evolution of warfare: Rajnath

Says the first front of a war is not at the border itself, but on the roads that take soldiers to the frontline

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:52 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said border infrastructure will remain indispensable in the future despite the evolution of technology-driven warfare, which increasingly entails non-contact conflicts.

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Speaking at the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Strategic Infrastructure Conclave here, Singh said, “Even as state-of-the-art weapons and platforms are being inducted into the armed forces to address the challenges posed by the evolving nature of warfare, ports, airfields, roads and tunnels will continue to play an indispensable role in the future.”

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He emphasised that while the outcome of a war was largely determined by military prowess, precision capabilities and modern technologies, basic infrastructure remains central to enabling military operations.

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The minister said the first front of a war was not at the border itself, but on the roads that take soldiers to the frontline. He commended the BRO for adopting niche technologies to create robust infrastructure and for carrying forward the Narendra Modi government’s resolve to build world-class infrastructure, strengthen national security and transform India.

Stating that the focus on infrastructure after Independence did not match the nation’s capabilities and requirements, Singh said the present government had ensured that no citizen living in a remote area felt cut off from the mainstream.

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