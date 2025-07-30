Border voices, battle lines: How MPs from Punjab, Haryana, HP, J&K reacted to Operation Sindoor in Parliament

As the Lok Sabha debated the government’s handling of Operation Sindoor, a charged chorus of voices emerged from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Lawmakers from these states laid bare the ground-level consequences, strategic missteps, and political posturing that followed in the wake of the conflict. Their speeches reflected both sharp partisan divides and emotional pleas rooted in the realities of living close to the nation’s volatile frontlines.

Advertisement

From Haryana, Congress MP Deepender Hooda delivered one of the most searing indictments of the government’s military restraint. Calling the strike “a historic mistake,” Hooda accused the government of giving “a clean chit” to Pakistan’s military by explicitly announcing that civilian and military infrastructure would not be targeted.

“There is no difference between Pakistan’s government, its military and the terrorists. They are one and the same. Yet, by sparing the Pakistani Army, we sent the wrong message to the world,” he said.

Advertisement

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bathinda, directed her ire not at the Centre, but at the Opposition. Condemning those who questioned the decision to halt hostilities, she said, “Ask this to those who live near the border. Are we here to fight and demolish Pakistan or were we here to give a befitting answer?”

Her speech, laced with emotion, invoked the suffering of border farmers and residents who endured shelling, blackouts, and economic disruption. “We are not just numbers, we are India’s first line of defence,” she said, demanding compensation for border families and a reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Advertisement

AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, MP from Sangrur, raised pointed questions about the intelligence failures that led to the Pahalgam terror attack and the mysterious downing of an Indian jet.

“Was it because our External Affairs Minister informed Pakistan in advance?” he asked, linking it to what he termed “a major failure of foreign policy.”

Referencing Donald Trump’s repeated claims about brokering the ceasefire, he said, “So where do we stand in global diplomacy? Are we a regional power or a nation whose sovereignty can be switched off with a tweet?”

From Himachal Pradesh, BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur turned the debate into a full-blown political confrontation. Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “echoing Pakistan’s propaganda,” Thakur branded him “Leader Opposing Bharat.”

Thakur claimed Gandhi failed to condemn the religiously targeted killings in Pahalgam and said the Congress’s rhetoric and social media posts amounted to “attacks on the Indian Army.” “There’s a half-front war going on, against Rahul Occupied Congress,” Thakur said, framing national security through a lens of party loyalty.

From Punjab again, Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring attempted to strike a more balanced tone, while still holding the government accountable. “We stood with the Prime Minister when the strike happened. But this isn’t about politics. It’s about questions the country has the right to ask,” he said.

Warring pointed to recurring intelligence failures and a lack of accountability. “If I had been the Home Minister, I would have resigned,” he said bluntly. He also demanded transparency around the crash of a Rafale jet near Bathinda and questioned why India forewarned Pakistan of its military action.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP from Amritsar, took the discussion a step further. “On April 22, 26 civilians were martyred. The entire nation was in mourning. And yet, the Prime Minister was busy attending Panchayati Raj Day celebrations,” he said, accusing the government of turning away from grief in favour of optics.

Aujla praised the Army’s bravery, but demanded a public display of all 35 Rafale jets to counter reports of losses. “Even your friend Donald Trump said five aircraft were downed. Prove him wrong, show the country our strength,” he challenged.

Aujla also questioned the sudden ceasefire declared after a Trump tweet, drawing comparisons with formal agreements from past wars. “Wars don’t end on Twitter. They end with treaties. Where was the agreement? Where was the PM’s statement?” he asked. He further criticised ongoing business ties with China and Pakistan despite both nations’ links to terrorism, especially the drug trade ravaging Punjab.

As the debate raged, one voice from the Valley, Engineer Rashid, the independent MP from Baramulla, urged the House to look within. “Everyone spoke of Pakistan. No one spoke of Kashmiris. Do you want Kashmir’s land or Kashmir’s people? You can end militancy only by winning hearts—not with bombs,” he said.