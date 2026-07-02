DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Born on board: Baby girl welcomed on moving train in MP

Born on board: Baby girl welcomed on moving train in MP

The timely and prompt action by the Ratlam Division of WR, sensitivity of the Railway staff, and cooperation of fellow passengers helped in the safe delivery of the child

article_Author
PTI
Mandsaur (MP), Updated At : 09:48 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

A woman safely delivered a baby girl on board an express train in Madhya Pradesh after she went into labour during the journey on Thursday, with Railway staff providing necessary assistance, an official said.

Advertisement

The woman, travelling in S6 coach of the Mumbai-Amritsar Paschim Express (No. 12925) with a relative, developed labour pain when the train was between Ratlam and Khachrod stations. A co-passenger alerted the on-board Railway staff about the woman’s condition, he said.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the information, the Railway staff immediately arrived in the coach and provided the woman with necessary assistance and helped her deliver the child, a baby girl, said Mukesh Kumar, Public Relations Officer, Ratlam Division (Western Railway).

Advertisement

The woman, travelling from Surat to New Delhi, and the newborn were provided with dry clothes and blankets.

After the train arrived at the Khachrod station, the woman, who was accompanied by her father-in-law, disembarked along with the baby with the help of Railway staff. The mother and her daughter were then sent for necessary medical treatment, the official said.

Advertisement

The timely and prompt action by the Ratlam Division of WR, sensitivity of the Railway staff, and cooperation of fellow passengers helped in the safe delivery of the child, he said.

“This incident underlines the Railway’s commitment to humanitarian service and passenger safety,” the official added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts