Born on board: Baby girl welcomed on moving train in MP

A woman safely delivered a baby girl on board an express train in Madhya Pradesh after she went into labour during the journey on Thursday, with Railway staff providing necessary assistance, an official said.

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The woman, travelling in S6 coach of the Mumbai-Amritsar Paschim Express (No. 12925) with a relative, developed labour pain when the train was between Ratlam and Khachrod stations. A co-passenger alerted the on-board Railway staff about the woman’s condition, he said.

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Upon receiving the information, the Railway staff immediately arrived in the coach and provided the woman with necessary assistance and helped her deliver the child, a baby girl, said Mukesh Kumar, Public Relations Officer, Ratlam Division (Western Railway).

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The woman, travelling from Surat to New Delhi, and the newborn were provided with dry clothes and blankets.

After the train arrived at the Khachrod station, the woman, who was accompanied by her father-in-law, disembarked along with the baby with the help of Railway staff. The mother and her daughter were then sent for necessary medical treatment, the official said.

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The timely and prompt action by the Ratlam Division of WR, sensitivity of the Railway staff, and cooperation of fellow passengers helped in the safe delivery of the child, he said.

“This incident underlines the Railway’s commitment to humanitarian service and passenger safety,” the official added.