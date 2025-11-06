Botswana cheetahs to roam Indian grasslands soon

In a significant boost to India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme, the government has announced that cheetahs from Botswana will soon join those already brought from Namibia and South Africa as part of Project Cheetah.

Advertisement

Briefing the media ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s forthcoming visit to Botswana, Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the discussions with Botswana on translocating cheetahs to India are at an advanced stage.

Advertisement

“We have been working already with Namibia and South Africa as part of our shared commitment for conservation and biodiversity protection. In addition, we have been talking to Botswana for some time, and they have indicated their readiness to work with us in this area,” Dalela said when asked about transporting cheetahs to India.

Advertisement

When asked further about the number of cheetahs to be brought, Dalela said, "I would not like to give you a number, but it will be a good number that we are hoping, and I also feel that they will be moving to India very soon."

The development comes as India and Botswana mark six decades of diplomatic ties next year.

Advertisement

Botswana’s Vision 2036 outlines its goals to diversify its economy and emerge as a high-income society, and officials say the upcoming state visit will explore new avenues for collaboration, including wildlife conservation and sustainable development.

Project Cheetah, launched in 2022, marked a historic step in global wildlife conservation when eight African cheetahs from Namibia were reintroduced into India’s Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh -- seven decades after the species became extinct in the country. Twelve more cheetahs arrived from South Africa in February 2023.

The cheetah, whose name originates from the Sanskrit word chitraka or “the spotted one”, is the only large carnivore to have been completely wiped out from India due to hunting and habitat loss. Its reintroduction has been hailed as a symbol of India’s ecological revival and commitment to biodiversity.

However, the project has faced challenges. Eight adult cheetahs, three females and five males, have died since their relocation, prompting concerns among conservationists. Seventeen cubs have been born in India so far, of which 12 have survived, bringing the total cheetah population, including cubs, to 24 -- all currently housed in enclosures in Kuno.

With Botswana’s cooperation, officials believe the next phase of translocation could strengthen the genetic diversity and long-term success of the cheetah population in India.