Brace for fresh heatwave from today: IMD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Following a bout of rain and thunderstorms in the region and near normal temperatures, heatwave conditions are likely to return in some parts of north-west India from June 9.

The maximum temperature in both Punjab and Haryana is expected to rise by about three to four degrees Celsius over the next five days, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on June 8.

Over the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature recorded in Punjab ranged from 38 degrees Celsius in Nurmahal near Jalandhar to 42.5 degrees Celsius in Gurdaspur, while the minimum temperature was in the range of 23.8 degrees Celsius in Rupnagar to 28.9 degrees Celsius in Mohali.

In Haryana, the highest maximum temperature recorded during this period was 44.2 degrees Celsius in Nuh and the lowest minimum temperature was 25.9 degrees Celsius in Panchkula.

According to the IMD, a western disturbance is seen in the middle tropospheric westerlies over central Pakistan, while prevailing south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over the plains of north-west India are likely to continue during the next two days. Due to this, isolated to scattered and moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the neighbouring regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on June 9.

