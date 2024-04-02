Brace for intense heatwave during poll period

Tribune News Service

april 1

India is set to experience extreme heat during the April-June period with the central and the western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact, the IMD said on Monday as the country prepares for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections starting April 19.

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said with the upcoming elections and projection of extreme heatwave over the next three months, it was important that India remained prepared.

“It is going to be very challenging for all of us. Since we are the most populous country in the world and face extreme weather conditions, it makes it absolutely necessary for India to prepare in advance.

“We already know that people have lost their lives in extreme weather events in the past. Polling in India will take place at a time when there will be a rise in temperature, especially after the second and third phases. Close to a billion people will vote in this weather condition. We have to take proper precautionary measures,” the minister said at a press conference. Rijiju said he had a meeting with the stakeholders in view of the upcoming elections. “The state governments have already made elaborate preparations,” he added. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said from April to June, the maximum temperatures are going to be above normal in most parts of the country.

“There will be 10 to 20 days of heatwave against the normal 4-8 days in April-June in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, North Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. In April, there will be 2-8 days of heatwave in central India. Rainfall is likely to be normal during April. El Nino conditions will continue in April and May,” he added.

