Home / India / Brahma Kumaris head Dadi Ratan Mohini passes away

Brahma Kumaris head Dadi Ratan Mohini passes away

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:42 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Brahma Kumaris chief administrator Dadi Ratan Mohini
Rajyogini Dadi Ratan Mohini, the head of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. She was 101 years old, according to the institute. The Mount Abu-headquartered organisation said on its website that she passed away earlier in the day at the age of 101.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dadi Ratan Mohini, saying she will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion.

 Modi said on X, "Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion. Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come."

"As the administrative head of Brahma Kumaris, her life was a testament to divine dedication ... Dadiji's journey reflected a century of unwavering commitment to spreading peace, love and enlightenment," the organisation stated. She will be cremated on April 10. -- PTI

