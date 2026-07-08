BrahMos, Astra, EVMs: India, Indonesia sign 14 pacts to boost ties in defence, cooperation

India and Indonesia on Tuesday significantly deepened their comprehensive strategic partnership, signing 14 agreements spanning defence, maritime security, critical minerals, technology, healthcare and democratic cooperation while charting an ambitious roadmap to expand strategic collaboration across the Indo-Pacific.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held wide-ranging talks in Jakarta, during which the two sides agreed to institutionalise regular summit meetings, strengthen ministerial dialogue mechanisms and deepen parliamentary exchanges, signalling a more structured and long-term strategic partnership.

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Following delegation-level talks, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of agreements covering defence, telecommunications, space cooperation, agriculture, disaster management, healthcare, critical minerals, elections and steel supply chains. They also announced a series of initiatives, including the establishment of an overseas campus of the IIM-Bangalore in Indonesia, the launch of Indonesia Open Network based on India's Open Network for Digital Commerce, and India's support for the conservation and restoration of the historic Prambanan Temple.

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Addressing a joint presser, Modi said the comprehensive strategic partnership, launched in 2018, had acquired “renewed energy, greater confidence and deeper strategic depth”, and expressed confidence that the visit marked the beginning of "a golden new chapter" in bilateral ties.

Defence emerged as a key pillar of the summit, with both countries agreeing regular military exchanges, joint exercises and research, defence industrial collaboration, co-production of defence technologies, technology transfer, shipbuilding, maintenance and repair facilities. The two leaders agreed to enhancing cooperation on the BrahMos missile system and an air-to-air missile cooperation agreement. The two sides also welcomed the deployment of an Indonesian liaison officer at the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region in Gurugram.

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Indonesia welcomed India's interest in partnering in the integrated development of Sabang Port overlooking the Strait of Malacca. The project is expected to strengthen connectivity between Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Indonesia's Sumatra while promoting maritime industries, cruise tourism, shipbuilding and offshore energy support services.

A major focus of the summit was securing resilient supply chains for strategic industries. India and Indonesia signed agreements on cooperation in critical minerals and steel supply chains, while companies from both countries entered partnerships in stainless steel manufacturing and rare-earth magnets.

The leaders also agreed to step up collaboration in artificial intelligence, telecommunications, digital public infrastructure and space technology, alongside greater engagement between the startup ecosystems of the two countries.

Healthcare cooperation received a major push through agreements on medical product regulation and health workforce collaboration. India will also support Indonesia's food security through the supply of 100 tonnes of high-quality wheat seeds and expanded cooperation in agriculture and agri-technology.

To strengthen democratic cooperation, the Election Commission of India signed an MoU with Indonesia's General Elections Commission to collaborate on election management and the use of technology in electoral processes. People-to-people ties also figured prominently. The two leaders welcomed progress towards linking India's unified payments interface (UPI) with Indonesia's QR payment ecosystem to facilitate seamless transactions for businesses, tourists and students.

On the cultural front, the two countries announced that 2026-27 would be observed as the "Tagore-Dewantara Year of India-Indonesia Cultural and Educational Diplomacy" to commemorate the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore's visit to Indonesia. PM Modi and President Prabowo also inaugurated the restoration and conservation project at the Prambanan Temple complex.

On regional and global issues, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, backed reforms of the UN Security Council and global financial architecture, and pledged closer coordination in multilateral forums including BRICS, the G20 and the Indian Ocean Rim Association. Indonesia also reiterated its support for India's BRICS chairship in 2026.