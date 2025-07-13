DT
PT
Brahmos instrumental in Operation Sindoor, many countries want this missile: Rajnath

Brahmos instrumental in Operation Sindoor, many countries want this missile: Rajnath

The defence minister says this at an event in Lucknow
article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 07:04 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses an event on the birth anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh CM Chandra Bhanu Gupta, in Lucknow, Sunday, July 13, 2025. PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Brahmos missile proved instrumental in Operation Sindoor and more than a dozen countries have since expressed interest in it.

Singh said this at an event in Lucknow where he unveiled a statue of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Chandra Bhanu Gupta at the National PG College and released a postage stamp in tribute to him.

"Just a few days ago, I inaugurated a Brahmos airspace integration and testing facility in Lucknow. You must have seen that in Operation Sindoor, Brahmos missile has done a miraculous job and not only this, after the miracle shown by Brahmos missile, about 14-15 countries have demanded Brahmos missile from India," Singh said.

"Brahmos missile will now be exported from Lucknow as well. I believe the facility will strengthen our country's self-reliance in the defence sector, and at the same time, will also create employment. My effort is that more industries should also come here so that, along with Lucknow, the state also develops rapidly," he said.

The minister claimed that UP was attracting more and more industries on the back of strong law and order and infrastructural robustness.

"Historical changes are taking place in infrastructure. Expressway, airport, metro, medical college, all these present a new picture of development," he said.

Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, also showered praise on Chandra Bhanu Gupta, who served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three terms.

"Chandra Bhanu Gupta ji started as a simple worker in the freedom movement and made a place in the hearts of millions of people through his sacrifice, commitment and leadership. His life tells us that power does not mean only position or authority, but responsibility, sacrifice and protecting the interests of the public.

