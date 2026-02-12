Brazilian President Lula to visit India for AI Summit, bilateral talks

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will undertake a state visit to India from February 18 to 22 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his programme centred around participation in the 2nd AI Impact Summit and high-level bilateral engagements.

President Lula is scheduled to attend the India AI Impact Summit from February 19-20, a high-profile gathering that will see participation from nine Prime Ministers, seven Presidents, and two Vice Presidents from across the world.

Prime Minister Modi and President Lula will hold bilateral talks on February 21, during which they are expected to review the full spectrum of the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions will cover cooperation in trade and investment, defence, energy, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, critical minerals and rare earths, science and technology, digital public infrastructure (DPI), artificial intelligence, and space.

Regional and global issues -- including reformed multilateralism, global governance and matters concerning the Global South -- are also expected to figure prominently in the talks.

President Lula will be accompanied by around 14 Ministers and a large delegation of leading Brazilian CEOs. The visiting Ministers will hold meetings with their Indian counterparts, while the business leaders are set to participate in a dedicated Business Forum during the visit, reflecting the expanding commercial engagement between the two countries.

This will be President Lula’s sixth visit to India. He first travelled to New Delhi in 2004 as Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations and most recently attended the G20 Summit in September 2023. Prime Minister Modi visited Brasilia on a State Visit in July 2025 -- the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years -- and the two leaders also met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025.

India and Brazil, Strategic Partners since 2006, share close ties anchored in democratic values and strong people-to-people linkages. Brazil is India’s largest trading partner in the Latin America and Caribbean region, with cooperation spanning trade, defence, energy, renewables, agriculture, digital innovation, and multilateral coordination.

The forthcoming visit is expected to chart a forward-looking agenda for deepening the bilateral Strategic Partnership across bilateral, regional, and global platforms, while also reinforcing cooperation in emerging domains such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation.