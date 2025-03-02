Brazilian woman held for smuggling cocaine by swallowing its 100 capsules

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Brazilian woman who had swallowed 100 capsules of cocaine valued at Rs 10.96 crore in a bid to smuggle the drug to Mumbai, a DRI official said on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths apprehended the woman after she arrived at Mumbai international airport from Sao Paulo, a release said without specifying the date.

On questioning, she admitted to have ingested capsules containing drugs for smuggling into India, the official said.

The woman was admitted to a government hospital where she purged 100 capsules containing 1,096 grams of cocaine, he said.

She was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said.