Home / India / Brazilian woman held for smuggling cocaine by swallowing its 100 capsules

Brazilian woman held for smuggling cocaine by swallowing its 100 capsules

Had arrived at Mumbai international airport from Sao Paulo
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:19 AM Mar 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Brazilian woman who had swallowed 100 capsules of cocaine valued at Rs 10.96 crore in a bid to smuggle the drug to Mumbai, a DRI official said on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths apprehended the woman after she arrived at Mumbai international airport from Sao Paulo, a release said without specifying the date.

On questioning, she admitted to have ingested capsules containing drugs for smuggling into India, the official said.

The woman was admitted to a government hospital where she purged 100 capsules containing 1,096 grams of cocaine, he said.

She was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said.

