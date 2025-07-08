DT
PT
Brazil's highest honour, 114-horse welcome for PM Modi

Brazil's highest honour, 114-horse welcome for PM Modi

Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister in 57 years to visit Brazil on a State Visit
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:17 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a unique 114-horse welcome as he arrives in Brasilia.
Brazil will confer its highest honour ‘Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking the number of global awards conferred on him to 26.

Modi, who is in Brazil for a State Visit, received a unique 114-horse welcome as he arrived in Brasilia.

The ceremonial welcome for Prime Minister Modi in Brasilia came as he became the first Indian Prime Minister in 57 years to visit Brazil on a State Visit.

