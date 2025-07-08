Brazil's highest honour, 114-horse welcome for PM Modi
Modi becomes the first Indian Prime Minister in 57 years to visit Brazil on a State Visit
Advertisement
Brazil will confer its highest honour ‘Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking the number of global awards conferred on him to 26.
Modi, who is in Brazil for a State Visit, received a unique 114-horse welcome as he arrived in Brasilia.
The ceremonial welcome for Prime Minister Modi in Brasilia came as he became the first Indian Prime Minister in 57 years to visit Brazil on a State Visit.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement