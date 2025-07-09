Brazil’s highest honour ‘Grand Collar’ for Modi

Brazil has conferred its highest honour ‘Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking the number of global awards conferred on him to 26.

Advertisement

Modi, who is in Brazil for a state visit, received a unique 114-horse welcome as he arrived at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. The ceremonial welcome for PM Modi in Brasilia came as he became the first Indian PM in 57 years to visit Brazil on a state visit. PM Modi recently participated in the BRICS Summit.

Upon his arrival, he shared a unique moment of enjoying a harmonium performance along with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Advertisement

PM Modi enjoyed the classical musical presentation which used traditional instruments such as the harmonium and tabla at his ceremonial welcome in Brasilia.

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with the Brazilian President on broadening the strategic partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages.