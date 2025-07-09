DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Brazil’s highest honour ‘Grand Collar’ for Modi

Brazil’s highest honour ‘Grand Collar’ for Modi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks at the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross after presenting it to PM Modi in Brasilia. Reuters
Advertisement

Brazil has conferred its highest honour ‘Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking the number of global awards conferred on him to 26.

Advertisement

Modi, who is in Brazil for a state visit, received a unique 114-horse welcome as he arrived at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. The ceremonial welcome for PM Modi in Brasilia came as he became the first Indian PM in 57 years to visit Brazil on a state visit. PM Modi recently participated in the BRICS Summit.

Upon his arrival, he shared a unique moment of enjoying a harmonium performance along with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Advertisement

PM Modi enjoyed the classical musical presentation which used traditional instruments such as the harmonium and tabla at his ceremonial welcome in Brasilia.

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with the Brazilian President on broadening the strategic partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts