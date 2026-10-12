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Home / India / Jantar Mantar de-notified as protest venue; Ramlila Maidan among 3 new designated sites

Jantar Mantar de-notified as protest venue; Ramlila Maidan among 3 new designated sites

The Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues where citizens could exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:04 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Security tightens near Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest, in New Delhi. ANI file
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Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations, with Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi identified as three new sites, according to an order issued by the Delhi Police.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues where citizens could exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations, replacing the existing designated site, the order signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar stated.

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Based on the committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar has been de-notified, while the three new venues have been designated for protests and demonstrations, the order added.

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The Delhi Police said a detailed, revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for organising demonstrations at the three designated venues would be issued separately.

Jantar Mantar has served as a prominent protest venue in the national capital since 1993, following restrictions on demonstrations at the Boat Club area near India Gate after a massive farmers’ protest led by Mahendra Singh Tikait in 1988.

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In October 2017, the National Green Tribunal ordered a ban on protests at Jantar Mantar and directed that demonstrations be shifted to Ramlila Maidan. The Supreme Court set aside the blanket prohibition in July 2018, allowing peaceful protests subject to regulation.

Ramlila Maidan, one of Delhi’s historically significant venues for political mobilisation, has hosted landmark rallies, including Jayaprakash Narayan’s 1975 agitation against the Indira Gandhi government and Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2011.

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