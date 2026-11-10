Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Breaking: ICSE exams to begin on February 15, ISC on February 9

Breaking: ICSE exams to begin on February 15, ISC on February 9

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:28 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the schedule for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE – Class X) and Indian School Certificate (ISC – Class XII) Year 2027 examinations.

A total of 3,79,980 candidates will appear for the two examinations, underlining CISCE’s extensive reach across India and overseas.

The ICSE Class X examination will see around 2.70 lakh candidates from 3,106 affiliated schools, while over 1.1 lakh candidates from 1,651 schools will appear for the ISC Class XII examination.

The ICSE examination will cover 76 subjects, while the ISC examination will feature 60 subjects, reflecting the range of academic disciplines offered by the council.

Advertisement

The ICSE Year 2027 examination will begin on Monday, February 15, and conclude on Wednesday, March 31. It will be conducted at 2,835 examination centres in India and overseas.

More details awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts