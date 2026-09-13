BRICS 2026: Bloc opposes arms race in outer space

The BRICS bloc, in its New Delhi Declaration, has reaffirmed support for preventing an arms race in outer space, opposing its weaponisation and safeguarding satellites from threats or the use of force.

The declaration stated that BRICS supports the “Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space (PAROS) and its weaponisation, as well as threats or the use of force against outer space objects (satellites)”.

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The declaration also underscored the importance of ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities. Several countries, including the US, China, Russia and India, have demonstrated anti-satellite (ASAT) capabilities by destroying satellites in space. France and the UK have imposed moratoriums on conducting ASAT tests, while Israel possesses dual-use capabilities but has not carried out an ASAT test.

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BRICS also noted the submission of the updated draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Threat or Use of Force Against Outer Space Objects (PPWT) to the Conference on Disarmament in 2014, describing it as an important step towards preventing the weaponisation of space.

The Conference on Disarmament has mandated negotiations on PAROS to prevent an arms race in outer space. A PAROS treaty would complement and reinforce the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which seeks to preserve outer space for peaceful purposes by prohibiting the placement of weapons of mass destruction in orbit and promoting the peaceful use of space. Such a treaty would aim to prevent any nation from gaining a military advantage in outer space.

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The declaration also highlighted the importance of international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, including the peaceful use of space-based systems. Addressing disparities in space capabilities among member states, it stated: “We reiterate commitment to reducing existing asymmetries in space capabilities among BRICS countries.”

Among BRICS members, China and Russia remain the most advanced space powers, with India emerging as the bloc’s third-largest space capability. The grouping is also working on a Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation (RSSC) initiative aimed at harnessing space technology to address global challenges.