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Home / India / BRICS 2026: India proposes capacity-building hubs, DPI repository for digital transformation

BRICS 2026: India proposes capacity-building hubs, DPI repository for digital transformation

The proposed DPI repository will highlight successful DPI models, open platforms, and best practices created by the BRICS nations, allowing members to exchange knowledge and foster innovation

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:41 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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In the pilot projects, nations with well-established DPI capabilities would assist other members in tackling difficulties related to context-specific digital transformation. ANI photo
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India has recommended establishing digital public infrastructure (DPI) repositories to promote knowledge exchange and digital transformation among member states, as well as capacity-building centers for the BRICS nations to create a workforce prepared for the future.

During the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting, India proposed voluntary, demand-driven pilot programmes to implement DPI solutions throughout the BRICS nations.

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The proposed DPI repository will highlight successful DPI models, open platforms, and best practices created by the BRICS nations, allowing members to exchange knowledge and foster innovation.

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In the pilot projects, nations with well-established DPI capabilities would assist other members in tackling difficulties related to context-specific digital transformation. Demand would determine participation, which would be entirely optional.

Additionally, the BRICS nations have been urged to participate in and gain from the initiative's pooled publications, technical materials, and resources.

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Four main topics were discussed by the communications ministers: digital and information and communication technology (ICT) ecosystems that are resilient and sustainable; cybersecurity and reliable ICT; digital skilling and capacity building; and innovation, startups, and entrepreneurship.

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