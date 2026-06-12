BRICS adopts Delhi Declaration on cities, backs India-led urban knowledge network

BRICS nations on Friday adopted the 'Delhi Declaration' on inclusive and resilient urban development, marking a collective commitment to build people-centred cities while backing an India-led initiative to create a permanent platform for urban cooperation across the grouping.

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The declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the two-day 13th BRICS Urbanisation Forum in New Delhi, held under India's BRICS Chair ship. Ministers, senior officials and urban experts from member countries participated in discussions on the future of cities at a time when rapid urban growth, climate pressures and infrastructure demands are reshaping urban landscapes across the developing world.

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A key outcome of the forum was support for India's proposal to establish the BRICS Urban Research and Knowledge Network, a platform intended to promote applied urban research, knowledge sharing and peer-to-peer learning among member nations. The proposed mechanism is expected to function through a virtual model and will be coordinated annually by the lead institution of the BRICS Chair country.

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The declaration reaffirms the commitment of BRICS countries to creating inclusive, sustainable, resilient and liveable cities while improving access to housing, mobility, urban services and infrastructure, particularly for vulnerable communities. It also underscores the importance of strengthening institutions, encouraging innovation and improving the capacity of cities to respond to emerging challenges.

Throughout the forum, delegates exchanged experiences on urban governance, climate-resilient infrastructure, municipal capacity building and the use of technology to improve service delivery. Discussions also focused on scaling successful local innovations and adapting them to different urban contexts across BRICS nations.

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Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said the gathering provided an opportunity to place urban issues more firmly within the global development discourse. He highlighted inclusive development, resilient infrastructure, stronger institutions and digital innovation as central pillars of India's urban transformation agenda.

The forum also showcased urban best practices from India and other BRICS countries and released compilations documenting successful initiatives in urban development. Officials said the deliberations and the declaration together provide a framework for deeper cooperation as member nations seek to make their cities more inclusive, sustainable and better governed.

With the adoption of the declaration and support for a dedicated knowledge network, the New Delhi meeting sought to move urban cooperation within BRICS beyond dialogue and towards a more structured mechanism for sharing solutions, experiences and policy approaches among some of the world's fastest urbanising economies.