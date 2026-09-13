BRICS backs fossil fuels’ continued role in global energy mix amid energy transition

The BRICS New Delhi Declaration has acknowledged the world’s growing energy needs, rapid industrialisation and the continuing role of fossil fuels in the global energy mix, signalling that the grouping is unlikely to endorse a blanket phase-out of fossil fuels, which India has been batting for.

The Declaration recognised that energy security is a crucial foundation for economic development, national security and the welfare of all nations.

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“We acknowledge fossil fuels will still play an important role in the world’s energy mix, particularly for emerging markets and developing economies, and we recognize the need to promote just, orderly, equitable and inclusive energy transitions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with our climate goals and observing social development goal 7, and the principles of technological neutrality and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities taking into account national circumstances, needs and priorities,” the Declaration said.

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Avantika Goswami, programme manager of the Climate Change and Green Economy unit at Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said, “The BRICS nations comprise a diverse mix of developing and emerging countries with growing energy needs, industrialisation aspirations and multiple development challenges -- it is unlikely that we will hear a fossil fuel phase-out declaration any time soon.”

As in previous declarations, the continued role of fossil fuels in energy systems reiterates BRICS’ position on prioritising energy security within the transition.

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“However, BRICS’ rapidly growing adoption of clean technologies like solar energy and electric vehicles positions the bloc well to aim higher and aspire for a faster transition rather than lock in vast amounts of fossil fuel infrastructure. BRICS nations are already generating more than half of the world’s solar power. Doubling down on scaling up renewable energy and economy-wide decarbonisation is the need of the hour -- not only to cut emissions, but also to shield from volatility and supply disruptions like those precipitated by the Hormuz crisis,” Goswami added.

The bloc also committed to elevating national disaster risk reduction systems and capacities to reduce disaster-related damage.

“In this context, we welcome the BRICS Guidelines for Disaster Management Early Warning Data Integration and the BRICS Voluntary Principles for Climate-Resilient Urban Infrastructure,” it said.

The Declaration also underscored that strengthening the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks is vital for achieving sustainable development.

On trade, the bloc has reiterated its objection to climate-linked trade measures, expressing opposition to unilateral, punitive, discriminatory and protectionist measures, explicitly naming carbon border adjustment mechanisms.

“The opposition to unilateral climate-linked trade measures must be seen alongside the call for a broader and equitable cooperation between developing countries in global higher value manufacturing,” said Trishant Dev, deputy programme manager, Climate Change and Green Economy unit, CSE.