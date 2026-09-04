BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum begins; CJI Surya Kant holds bilateral talks with judicial leaders

Highlighting the importance of the role of the judiciary in constructing coordinated bilateral cooperation and enhancing bilateral ties among BRICS countries, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday proposed building a common platform for arbitration and mediation to tackle international commercial disputes.

CJI Kant was addressing BRICS Chief Justices’ Forum, which brings together chief justices, presidents of Supreme Courts and senior judicial leaders from BRICS member states and partner countries.

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As part of the forum, CJI Kant held a series of bilateral meetings with heads of judicial delegations on the opening day and met judicial leaders from Russia, China, Egypt, Indonesia, the UAE, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Iran and Uzbekistan on the opening day of the three-day summit, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

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Judicial leaders representing Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa and UAE, along with Partner Countries including Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan are attending the three-day meet.

On the second day, heads of delegations from BRICS member states and partner countries will address the forum and share their perspectives on issues of common interest to judicial institutions.

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Friday’s bilateral discussions were centered around issues of MoUs for judicial cooperation to strengthen relations between countries, the importance of mediation and arbitration in resolving business and corporate disputes and creating a healthy environment for commercial activities between nations.

The requirement of efficient commercial courts to enhance trust of foreign investors, possibilities of mutual recognition of judicial awards and decrees and use of state institutions like the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, for professional exchange programmes were also discussed.

CJI Kant held discussions with judicial delegations on the exchange of best legal practices from different countries, the need for bilateral conferences on laws on contemporary issues, technology advancement integration for increasing the efficiency of the judiciary, especially through AI integration, and enhancing people-to-people ties through expeditious judicial processes.

Among the judicial leaders who met the CJI were Igor Krasnov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation; Zhang Jun, Chief Justice of China and President of the Supreme People’s Court; Boulos Gahmy Iskander Boulos, Chief Justice of Egypt’s Supreme Constitutional Court; and Sunarto, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Indonesia, it said.