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Home / India / BRICS countries express concern over illicit drug production, abuse; welcome Guwahati Declaration

BRICS countries express concern over illicit drug production, abuse; welcome Guwahati Declaration

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:58 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for visiting leaders of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. (Image credit/MEA via PTI Photo)
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BRICS countries on Saturday expressed concern over illicit drug production, trafficking and abuse worldwide and welcomed the Guwahati Declaration issued by the chiefs of anti-narcotics agencies of the grouping countries in July which had underscored the need for timely intelligence sharing on the operations of narco-gangs.

“We express concern over the situation with illicit drug production, trafficking and abuse worldwide, and recognise that it seriously threatens public security, health, safety and well-being of humankind and undermines the sustainable development of States,” the New Delhi Declaration adopted by the grouping on Saturday said.

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During the meeting in July, India had pressed for drug law enforcement agencies of the BRICS countries to build a partnership founded on speed, mutual trust and seamless real-time intelligence sharing that transcends borders and enables decisive action against transnational drug syndicates.

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The 45-page New Delhi Declaration welcomed “the Guwahati Declaration issued by the BRICS Heads of Anti-Drug Agencies that would facilitate operational and technical cooperation among BRICS Anti-Drug Agencies”.

The Guwahati Declaration adopted in July had underscored the need to enhance the timely exchange of information, intelligence and best practices, consistent with national laws and international obligations.

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The Declaration had also emphasised the promotion of innovative technologies, digital tools and data-driven approaches to strengthen law enforcement and regulatory efforts against illicit drug trafficking.

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