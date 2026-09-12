BRICS tells Israel: Halt Gaza displacement, end occupation, withdraw from Lebanon

The BRICS countries have called on Israel to halt policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, end its occupation and withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory, while demanding full humanitarian access to the war-ravaged enclave.

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In a strong message on the Israel-Palestine conflict, the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the BRICS Summit on Saturday expressed deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire and urged all parties to ensure its maintenance.

BRICS opposed any arrangements that could prejudice the “inalienable rights” of Palestinians or legitimise or prolong occupation. It also called for an immediate halt to policies aimed at forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

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The grouping reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution, with a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within the internationally recognised 1967 borders, including Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It backed Palestine’s full membership of the UN and said Palestinians must have adequate representation in relevant international organisations, including multilateral financial institutions.

BRICS also strongly opposed any forced displacement of Palestinians from the Occupied Palestinian Territory and any geographic or demographic changes to Gaza.

The declaration condemned violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare and attacks on civilians, healthcare facilities and other civilian infrastructure. It also criticised obstruction and politicisation of humanitarian assistance and reaffirmed support for UNRWA.

On Lebanon, BRICS welcomed the ceasefire but condemned its continued violations and called on Israel to respect the agreement with the Lebanese government and withdraw its occupying forces from all Lebanese territories where they remain.

The grouping also rejected unilateral measures seeking to alter the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem and called for respect for the sanctity of its religious sites.