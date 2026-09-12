DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / BRICS tells Israel: Halt Gaza displacement, end occupation, withdraw from Lebanon

BRICS tells Israel: Halt Gaza displacement, end occupation, withdraw from Lebanon

New Delhi Declaration expresses deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:51 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In this image released on September 12, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and others during the 18th BRICS Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. MEA via PTI
Advertisement

The BRICS countries have called on Israel to halt policies aimed at the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, end its occupation and withdraw its forces from Lebanese territory, while demanding full humanitarian access to the war-ravaged enclave.

Also read: BRICS New Delhi Declaration backs greater Global South role, flags lack of women as UN chief

Advertisement

New Delhi Declaration: BRICS criticises unilateral tariffs, sanctions; warns of trade disruption

Advertisement

In a strong message on the Israel-Palestine conflict, the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the BRICS Summit on Saturday expressed deep concern over continued violence in Gaza despite the October 2025 ceasefire and urged all parties to ensure its maintenance.

BRICS opposed any arrangements that could prejudice the “inalienable rights” of Palestinians or legitimise or prolong occupation. It also called for an immediate halt to policies aimed at forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

The grouping reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution, with a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within the internationally recognised 1967 borders, including Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

It backed Palestine’s full membership of the UN and said Palestinians must have adequate representation in relevant international organisations, including multilateral financial institutions.

BRICS also strongly opposed any forced displacement of Palestinians from the Occupied Palestinian Territory and any geographic or demographic changes to Gaza.

The declaration condemned violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including the use of starvation as a method of warfare and attacks on civilians, healthcare facilities and other civilian infrastructure. It also criticised obstruction and politicisation of humanitarian assistance and reaffirmed support for UNRWA.

On Lebanon, BRICS welcomed the ceasefire but condemned its continued violations and called on Israel to respect the agreement with the Lebanese government and withdraw its occupying forces from all Lebanese territories where they remain.

The grouping also rejected unilateral measures seeking to alter the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem and called for respect for the sanctity of its religious sites.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts