A bride was shot at by her alleged lover during the woman’s wedding ceremony in Bihar’s Buxar district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The incident took place within Chausa police station limits of the district on Tuesday night when 18-year-old Aarti Kumari was on stage with her to-be husband.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters, Chausa additional station house officer Chandan Kumar said, “The incident prima facie appears to be linked to a love affair. Aarti was shot in the stomach by the accused while she was standing beside the groom on the wedding stage.

Advertisement

Family members and locals rushed the injured bride to Sadar Hospital in Buxar. Doctors later referred her to Varanasi for advanced treatment after her condition was stated to be critical, he said.

Kumar said raids are under way to arrest the suspect.

Advertisement

In her statement to police, the victim identified the shooter as her neighbour, Deenbandhu.

Family members alleged that the accused was in a one-sided love with her and had earlier objected to the marriage.

According to locals, the groom’s family and friends had arrived from Sulemanpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

The accused fled the crime scene after firing, police said.