Briefly: Envoys of 5 nations present credentials

The envoys of five countries presented credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. The envoys included Alonso Correa Miguel (Panama), Dharamkumar Seeraj (Guyana), Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom (Sudan), Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen (Denmark) and Abdullah Mohammad A Abushawesh (Palestine). On February 17, Murmu had received credentials from the envoys of Cuba, Nepal, Cambodia, Maldives and Somalia. TNS

NITI Aayog CEO gets one-year extension

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the tenure of NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam by a year, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch retired IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, was in February 2023 appointed to the post for two years. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved extension in Subrahmanyam’s tenure as NITI Aayog CEO for a year beyond February 24, 2025. Pti

CEA Nageswaran’s tenure up by 2 yrs

New Delhi: The government on Thursday extended the tenure of Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran until March 31, 2027. The finance ministry notified the extension after approval of the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The committee has PM and Home Minister as members. The notification said Nageswaran will have an extension of tenure on contract till March 31, 2027, or until further orders whichever is earlier. The office of CEA is responsible for giving advice to the government on various economic policies and drafting the Economic Survey which is tabled in Parliament a day ahead of the Union Budget. tns