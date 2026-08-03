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Home / India / Brij Bhushan Singh’s acquittal ‘deeply disturbing’, says complainants’ counsel Rebecca John

Brij Bhushan Singh’s acquittal ‘deeply disturbing’, says complainants’ counsel Rebecca John

Pronouncing the verdict in in-camera proceedings, the court cited lack of evidence and inconsistent and contradictory testimonies of witnesses, said the lawyer for Singh

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:01 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Tribune file
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Senior Advocate Rebecca M John, representing four of the six women wrestlers who had complained of sexual harassment against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, described his acquittal as “deeply, deeply disturbing”.

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Also read: 'We have not lost hope': Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat to challenge Brij Bhushan acquittal

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Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, ex-WFI chief, acquitted in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

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A Delhi court on Monday acquitted Singh, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers, including World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat.

“It was my submission that the four complainant witnesses made powerful testimonies before the court. Other witnesses had corroborated these testimonies, and so this judgment of acquittal is deeply, deeply disturbing,” John told PTI.

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She voiced surprise at the claim of Singh’s counsel Rajiv Mohan that the court had accepted the defence’s arguments regarding “inconsistencies, contradictions, improbability and grounds of alibi”.

“How can he come to the conclusion that the court acquitted Brij Bhushan Singh based on ‘inconsistencies’ by the complainant victims when the order is not available till 4.30 pm today, and we are all waiting for the order?

“Secondly, detailed arguments had taken place where I had contradicted the defence arguments to show that the inconsistencies were minor in nature and did not affect the credibility of witnesses,” the senior advocate said.

John said that during the arguments, which were conducted in-camera, she had cited a Supreme Court law “where the apex court had directed trial courts not to treat witnesses as if they had cameras on their heads while recounting instances of abuse”.

Pronouncing the verdict in in-camera proceedings, the court cited lack of evidence and inconsistent and contradictory testimonies of witnesses, said the lawyer for Singh.

Earlier in the day, Mohan had said the court accepted his arguments about “inconsistencies, contradictions (in testimonies of witnesses), improbability and ground of alibi” and “honourably” acquitted his clients.

An alibi is a defence where an accused claims that he was elsewhere, making it physically impossible to commit the crime.

Till late evening, the court’s reasoned order was not made available to the prosecution, the complainant’s counsel or the defence.

Court sources said that the reasoned order will be available on Tuesday.

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