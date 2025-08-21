Former Hisar MP and ex-IAS officer Brijendra Singh, recently named vice-chairman of the Congress’ Foreign Affairs Department, met party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday to express gratitude for his new role.

Advertisement

Singh later posted on X, saying he had called on Kharge and thanked him along with the senior leadership for the trust placed in him.

“Called upon @INCIndia President Mallikarjun @kharge. I thanked him and the senior leadership of party for my appointment as Vice Chairman of Foreign Affairs Department of AICC,” Singh wrote on X.

Advertisement

Brijendra Singh, son of senior Congress leader and former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, had earlier represented the BJP in Parliament.

He crossed over to the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but lost the Haryana Assembly election by just 32 votes. His father had served as a minister in the first two Modi governments before returning to the Congress fold.

Advertisement

The party has also appointed veteran leader Salman Khurshid as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Department. He succeeds Anand Sharma, who stepped down recently, saying it was time to hand over responsibility to younger leaders.