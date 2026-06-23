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Home / India / ‘Bring a diaper, write your demand on it’: CJP announces unique protest

‘Bring a diaper, write your demand on it’: CJP announces unique protest

The party, which has been holding a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against alleged examination-related irregularities since Saturday, makes the announcement on X

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and others during the third-day of protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET 2026 paper leak, in New Delhi, Monday, June 22, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday announced a "diaper donation drive" as part of its ongoing campaign seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

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The party, which has been holding a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against alleged examination-related irregularities since Saturday, made the announcement on X.

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They appealed to their supporters to bring diapers to the protest site, write their demand for Pradhan's resignation on them and participate in the campaign, ‘Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away’, scheduled for Tuesday evening.

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"Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches the education minister," the CJP said.

The protest on Tuesday entered its fourth day.

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Meanwhile, party founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that police tried to reduce the protest area.

On Monday night, Dipke alleged that Delhi Police tried to move barricades and "squeeze the protest site into a smaller area".

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police.

The CJP has been demanding accountability over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities, including the NEET controversy, and has maintained that the protest will continue until Pradhan resigns.

On Monday, Dipke said the protest remained crowded despite it being a working day and asserted that the agitation would continue through the night.

Candles were lit at the venue in memory of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak controversy.

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