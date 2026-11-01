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Home / India / British Bengalis celebrate Durga Parade on the Thames in London

British Bengalis celebrate Durga Parade on the Thames in London

The Thames Durga Parade was launched in 2022 as part of HBG's initiative to create a worldwide forum to bring together puja festivities across every continent

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London, Updated At : 06:29 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Hundreds participated in the Thames parade, sailing past London landmarks such as Big Ben, the Tower of London and the London Eye, with Bihar Tourism Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta among the guests at the celebration. Pic: iStock
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Heritage Bengal Global (HBG) organised its fifth annual Durga Parade on the River Thames in London with traditional dhak beats and dancing.

The not-for-profit organisation, made up of the British Bengali diaspora, set afloat on Saturday with the idol of Goddess Durga created by students of Techno India University in Kolkata. Hundreds participated in the Thames parade, sailing past London landmarks such as Big Ben, the Tower of London and the London Eye, with Bihar Tourism Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta among the guests at the celebration.

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"My best wishes to all British Indians participating in this blessed event," said Gupta.

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"I would like to take this opportunity to invite all UK-based fellow Indians and tourists to plan a visit to my state of Bihar and witness the immense development that has taken place in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The Thames Durga Parade was launched in 2022 as part of HBG's initiative to create a worldwide forum to bring together puja festivities across every continent.

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It followed Durga Puja being declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2021.

"Our vision is to put Kolkata and Durga Puja on the global tourism map, converting the UNESCO intangible tag of Durga Puja to something more tangible to realise its full potential," said HBG Director Anirban Mukhopadhyay.

"It gives us immense pride to be celebrating this joyous festive occasion for the fifth year, with iconic London landmarks serving as the perfect backdrop," he said.

Musical performances by members of the British Bengali diaspora, including father-daughter duo Krishnendu and his daughter Gungun, who are part of a viral social media trend, and traditional dancing completed the festivities on the boat.

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