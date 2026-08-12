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Home / India / British man on tourist visa among 2 charged under new anti-conversion law in Pune

British man on tourist visa among 2 charged under new anti-conversion law in Pune

FIR registered against OCI cardholder for allegedly attempting to induce people to embrace Christianity by using religious gatherings

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 08:49 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Police have registered separate cases against two persons, including a UK-based Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, in Pune city under a newly-enacted law for trying to force religious conversion, officials said on Tuesday.

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These are the two first cases registered in Pune after the new law—Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act—that came into force on August 1.

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The first case was registered at the Phursungi police station on August 5, while the second one was filed at the Khadak police station on August 9.

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“Two offences have been registered under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act in Pune city,” said Prashant Amrutkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch).

In the first case, the Phursungi police registered a case against a 22-year-old man who allegedly forced his wife, who is a minor, to convert to his religion.

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The case was filed based on a complaint by Shivkumar Rawat, a resident of Uttar Pradesh regarding his missing daughter.

“After she was traced, it was alleged that there was a bid to convert her religion and also an attempt to commit atrocities against her. In this connection, a case has been registered at Phursungi police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act. The investigation is underway,” the official said.

In the second case, the FIR was registered against an OCI cardholder from the UK for allegedly attempting to induce people to embrace Christianity by using religious gatherings, he added.

An official from the Khadak police station said the accused is a resident of Manchester.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 and the newly enacted Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, according to him.

The official said that OCI cardholders can attend prayer meetings and participate in functions. “However, they cannot preach, conduct kirtans or deliver religious discourses without obtaining the requisite permission,” he said.

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