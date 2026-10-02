British national Jagtar Singh Johal walks out of Tihar after nine years

His brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, said in a statement shared by British charity Reprieve, that "there have been so many setbacks and disappointments in the last nine years that I didn't dare to believe it until I saw Jagtar walking out of the prison gates with my own eyes".

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"The fight continues, because he's still on trial and facing the death penalty for something he didn't do... We'll keep on fighting until he's home with us," Gurpreet added.

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A Division Bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja passed the bail order after the Supreme Court had in July sent Johal’s cases back to the HC for fresh consideration. Johal was arrested in Punjab in 2017 and was accused of multiple cases arising from a series of killings and attempted murders in Ludhiana and Jalandhar during 2016-17.

According to the prosecution, the attacks formed part of a wider transnational conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by the KLF to disturb law and order in Punjab by targeting prominent individuals, including leaders associated with the RSS and Hindu organisations. Johal is not accused of being one of the shooters. The prosecution case instead places him in the alleged financial and logistical chain behind the conspiracy, accusing him of functioning as a financier and courier.

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Investigators allege that Johal delivered euro 3,000 received from UK-based KLF associate Gursharan Singh to Harminder Singh, alias Mintoo, in Paris. The money was subsequently allegedly passed on to Hardeep Singh, one of the shooters, to fund the conspiracy and motivate him to carry out the attacks. Hardeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh have been accused of actually carrying out the targeted killings.

Johal’s battle for bail has travelled through several rounds of litigation. The trial court had rejected his bail applications in seven cases. Five applications were dismissed on September 7, 2022, while two others were rejected on April 25, 2024.