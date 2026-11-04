'Bro, give me Gyanesh': CEC, Trump memes flood social media after US mid-term poll results

"Gyanesh Kumar would've never let this happen to Trump." Memes and witty one-liners flooded social media on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump's party suffered a crushing blow in the US mid-term polls.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhishek Dipke, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan and several social media users posted on the US mid-term poll results, taking swipes at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar who is at the centre of the "vote chori" row in India.

Advertisement

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhushan posted on X, "Modi: 'I am sorry I couldn't send Gyanesh to you my Phrand! I had to first take care of myself. But now the people here have confined him inside his house! He is unable to even help me now!"

Advertisement

Modi: “I am sorry I couldn’t send Gyanesh to you my Phrand! I had to first take care of myself. But now the people here have confined him inside his house! He is unable to even help me now!” https://t.co/z26wkF3ekC — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) November 4, 2026

Another X handle said Trump "badly needs a Gyanesh".

Advertisement

"Gyanesh Kumar would've never let this happen to Trump," Dipke posted on X, using the hashtag 'just saying'.

Another X handle posted a meme showing Trump entering a room in which Prime Minister Modi is waiting, with the caption "Bro, give me Gyanesh."

A parody news post read — "Gyanesh Kumar to leave for the US as Trump starts losing the mid-term elections."

"Trump wants Gyanesh Kumar to conduct elections in the US now," read another post on X.

"Gyanesh Kumar will reportedly travel to the US at Donald Trump's request to train election officers on conducting elections impartially," a parody news post said.

The flood of memes came after American voters gave the opposition Democratic Party control of the US Congress and flipped key gubernatorial posts in widely watched elections that will have consequences far beyond America.

Trump's Republican Party faced stunning defeats in its strongholds such as Texas, Georgia and Iowa, where it lost the governors' posts to the Democrats.

The Grand Old Party also faced a drubbing in Senate races in Texas, Maine, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas and Iowa - where Trump campaigned with a simple message urging voters to pretend that he was on the ballot.

The widespread losses were attributed to anger against Trump's policies, including the war on Iran, which allegedly led to increased cost of living and high diesel prices.

The memes and jokes on the US mid-term polls come amid a political firestorm in India over alleged voter list irregularities with the opposition alleging that CEC Kumar colluded with the ruling party in the state and Lok Sabha polls. The opposition is demanding Kumar's immediate resignation.

The ruling BJP, however, has accused the opposition of spreading anarchy and making excuses for its electoral losses.