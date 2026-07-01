Broken grain content in PDS rice cut to 10%; Centre to save Rs 2,161 crore

The Centre on Wednesday upgraded the quality standard of rice available under the PDS scheme by reducing the share of broken grains in it from the earlier permissible 25 per cent down to 10 per cent.

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It is the first such structural upgrade in nearly three decades. This shift ensures premium, uniform grain quality and improved processing standards for all eligible families under the PMGKAY scheme.

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According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Food Processing, this is a historic and transformative decision to further strengthen India’s food security architecture.

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“The government has tightened milling parameters to drastically reduce the share of broken grains in PDS rice from the earlier permissible 25% down to 10%. This ensures whole, uniform grains reach the beneficiaries,” it said.

Every eligible family will continue to receive the same entitlement under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), now with significantly improved quality.

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“For the first time in nearly three decades, the quality standards for rice distributed under #PMGKAYla have been upgraded, ensuring better-quality food with dignity for over 80 crore beneficiaries,” Union minister Pralhad Joshi said in a post on X.

“This landmark reform reflects the Government’s commitment to delivering superior quality, ensuring optimal utilisation of every grain, enhancing transparency through QR-based traceability and improving efficiency through prudent cost rationalisation,” he said.

Officials said the move would also free up an estimated 8-9 million tonnes of surplus broken rice for ethanol production.

With the development, Joshi said estimated savings from reduced logistics and storage costs would be around Rs 2,161 crore.

The Centre distributes 5 kg of rice or wheat free of cost every month to more than 80 crore beneficiaries under the PMGKAY.

All PDS rice distributed across the country is now enriched with essential micronutrients — Iron, Folic Acid and Vitamin B12 — to combat malnutrition and anemia.

The government has integrated QR-based traceability tracking across the supply chain, allowing for end-to-end verification of grain batches and prevent pilferage and maintain accountability.