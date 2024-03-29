Browbeating, bullying vintage Congress culture: PM

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday backed a battery of lawyers who accused a certain “vested interest group” of attempts to undermine the Indian judiciary and said “browbeating and bullying is vintage Congress culture”.

“To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. Five decades ago itself they had called for a committed judiciary. They shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation,” the PM said in a sharp public attack on the principal opposition party.

“No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them (Congress),” said the PM, hours after a letter to the CJI by nearly 600 lawyers.

The PM was alluding to judicial appointments under late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, including the 1973 appointment of Justice AN Ray as the 14th CJI over three senior judges just a day after the court’s famous order in the Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala case.

The Congress retorted reminding the PM of the press conference which four SC judged had once held to allege “destruction of democracy”.

“The PM conveniently forgot that four senior-most Supreme Court judges were forced to hold an unprecedented press conference and warn against ‘destruction of democracy’. One of these judges was nominated by the government to the Rajya Sabha. So who wants a committed judiciary?” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a counter statement.

