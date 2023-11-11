BS Yediyurappa’s son is Karnataka BJP chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra has been appointed the new chief of the BJP’s Karnataka unit. He has replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel, who was appointed in 2019.

The development comes in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Vijayendra was earlier the vice-president of the Karnataka BJP.

