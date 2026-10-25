DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / BSF apprehends 4 Pakistani fishermen in Kutch, seizes boat

BSF apprehends 4 Pakistani fishermen in Kutch, seizes boat

The fishermen had entered Indian waters for 'crab-catching' activities

article_Author
PTI
Bhuj, Updated At : 04:17 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF personnel apprehended the fishermen from the Sir Creek area of Kutch on Sunday. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended four Pakistani fishermen, who had entered Indian waters for "crab-catching" activities, and seized a fishing boat near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF personnel apprehended the fishermen from the Sir Creek area of Kutch on Sunday, the official said.

Advertisement

Sir Creek is a narrow, marshy tidal channel in the Rann of Kutch, along the coast between Gujarat and Sindh province in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The fishermen had entered Indian waters for "crab-catching" activities, he said.

A Pakistani fishing boat was also seized during the operation, the official added.

Advertisement

The apprehended fishermen have been identified as Kadir Thaimor, Muhammad Mussa, Azgar Thaimor and Ahsan Jat, all residents of Chach Jaan Khan village in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to the information provided by the BSF.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts