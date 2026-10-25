BSF apprehends 4 Pakistani fishermen in Kutch, seizes boat

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended four Pakistani fishermen, who had entered Indian waters for "crab-catching" activities, and seized a fishing boat near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF personnel apprehended the fishermen from the Sir Creek area of Kutch on Sunday, the official said.

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Sir Creek is a narrow, marshy tidal channel in the Rann of Kutch, along the coast between Gujarat and Sindh province in Pakistan.

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The fishermen had entered Indian waters for "crab-catching" activities, he said.

A Pakistani fishing boat was also seized during the operation, the official added.

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The apprehended fishermen have been identified as Kadir Thaimor, Muhammad Mussa, Azgar Thaimor and Ahsan Jat, all residents of Chach Jaan Khan village in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to the information provided by the BSF.