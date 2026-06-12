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Home / India / BSF-BGB border talks: Pushback of illegal Bangladesh nationals figures prominently

BSF-BGB border talks: Pushback of illegal Bangladesh nationals figures prominently

Both sides discuss illegal crossings, border deaths, trans-border crimes and coordinated security measures during DG-level conference

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:31 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stands guard at the India-Bangladesh border checkpost, at Hili in Dakshin Dinajpur district. Representative image/PTI file
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The issue of pushback of Bangladesh nationals allegedly living illegally in India figured prominently during the 57th Director General-level border coordination conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

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The talks, which began on June 8 and concluded on June 11, discussed in detail “issues relating to illegal/inadvertent/forcible crossing and border deaths in border areas”, according to an official statement issued by the BSF on Friday.

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The issue of pushback has escalated over the past few weeks after the BJP won the West Bengal Assembly elections on May 4. Infiltration was one of the key poll planks on which the BJP had contested the elections.

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Last week, incidents of alleged pushback of illegal Bangladesh nationals were reported near border points along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border, with some incidents even leading to violence.

Other key issues discussed during the talks included “measures to effectively prevent trans-border crimes, including smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, gold and other contraband, as well as illegal border crossings and human trafficking”.

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The two sides also deliberated on matters related to construction of border infrastructure, implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, confidence-building measures and the need for closer cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges along the border.

The Indian delegation was led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar, while the Bangladesh delegation was headed by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, tranquility and stability along the India-Bangladesh border. They also agreed to strengthen coordinated patrols, enhance vigil, improve real-time information sharing and intensify joint efforts against trans-border criminal networks, the statement said.

Emphasis was also laid on sensitising border populations about the sanctity of the international boundary and promoting greater public awareness to prevent illegal activities in border areas.

The two border guarding forces reiterated their shared resolve to adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards trans-border crimes, insurgent activities and any actions that undermine border security.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the conference and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation, mutual trust and professional engagement in the interest of secure and peaceful borders, official sources said.

The conference concluded on a positive note with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussions on June 11, 2026, the statement added.

The next round of talks is likely to be held in Dhaka in November 2026.

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