Home / India / BSF destroys terror launch pad, posts in Pak’s Sialkot

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:46 AM May 11, 2025 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) in a retaliatory attack destroyed a terrorist launch pad and damaged a number of posts in Pakistan’s Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor, on Friday night.

SI dies in cross-border fire

A BSF sub-inspector was killed and seven injured in cross-border firing along the International Border in RS Pura sector of Jammu on Saturday. The BSF in a statement said SI Mohammad Imteyaz was killed while leading a border outpost and expressed its condolences to the family. The others have been shifted to a nearby military medical facility, officials said.

According to official sources, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu sector around 9 pm.

The BSF personnel responded to the attack, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the IB.

The launch pad at Looni in Sialkot district was destroyed in the retaliatory strikes. The BSF had on May 8 night foiled a major infiltration bid by a large group of terrorists, killing seven at the IB in Samba district. Pakistan had ramped up attacks near the western frontier in response to Operation Sindoor, but these were repulsed.

