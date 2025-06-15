DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / BSF jawan kills senior after heated argument at camp in West Bengal     

BSF jawan kills senior after heated argument at camp in West Bengal     

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the BSF and the exact reasons behind the incident are being ascertained
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi/Kolkata, Updated At : 02:44 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. istock
Advertisement

A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead his senior following an argument at a camp in West Bengal's Murshidabad, officials said Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Saturday at the Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Dhuliyan in the said district. Constable Shivam Kumar Mishra shot dead his senior Head Constable Ratan Singh Shekhawat after a heated argument. The accused constable has been apprehended, officials said.

The two troops were stationed in a BSF unit that was deployed in the area following the recent communal clashes in Murshidabad, they said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the BSF and the exact reasons behind the incident are being ascertained, officials said.

Advertisement

Shekhawat, 56, joined the BSF in 1989 and was posted in the 119 battalion of the force. He hailed from Jaipur in Rajasthan. The accused also belonged to the same battalion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts