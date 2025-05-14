After Pakistan Rangers released BSF jawan Purnam Kumar via the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab today, the Indian authorities will follow a standard protocol meant for such cases. Purman was captured by Pakistan Rangers on April 23, after he accidentally entered Pakistani territory.

Official sources said the jawan would undergo a full body check-up as part of a medical test. Thereafter, counselling and 'debriefing' sessions would be held. Debriefing is a structured discussion and review process, commonly used in the military, to extract specific information and details of experience from individuals about certain events, including captivity.

Officials said Purnam would be asked "relevant questions" by BSF officials about his 21-day detention by Pakistan Rangers. The jawan of the 24th BSF Battalion — who hails from Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal — will not be drafted in active duty. He will also be part of an official inquiry instituted by the Punjab frontier of the BSF to look into the sequence of his apprehension by the Pakistan Rangers and find lapses, if any.

Earlier in 2019, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, an Indian Air Force pilot, was debriefed after being released from approximately 60 hours of captivity by Pakistan. During a fight with the Pakistan Air Force that was carrying out airstrikes in Jammu and Kashmir, his plane was shot down. Once he was released, the debriefing process back home included the assessment of his psychological state during the captivity, his state of mind after his release and the review of events that led to his capture. He is reported to have faced sleep deprivation, choking and physical abuse.

In Purnam's case, soon after his detention that took place a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, his wife Rajani had asked the government to return her ‘sindoor’, referring to Operation Sindoor launched by India against Pakistan.

She had been active about pursuing the case with the BSF and the media. Purnam's release was made possible with the consistent efforts of the BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through “other” communication channels, said officials.

(With PTI inputs)