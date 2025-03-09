DT
BSF man hurt as Bangladeshi smugglers target patrol party at Bengal border

BSF man hurt as Bangladeshi smugglers target patrol party at Bengal border

Miscreant gunned down
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:24 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A man was killed and a BSF jawan injured when a group of 15-20 Bangladeshi miscreants attacked a BSF party near the border area of Raiganj in Darjeeling district, West Bengal, in the early hours of Saturday.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said the miscreants illegally crossed the international border and entered “well inside” Indian territory. They were joined by accomplices from the Indian side to smuggle cattle and contraband.

BSF sources said the group had entered Indian territory with the intent of smuggling cattle and contraband.

Upon detecting the intrusion, the BSF personnel asked the miscreants to surrender. However, they attacked the party with sharp-edged weapons like iron ‘dahs’, ‘lathis’, and also threw stones.

In retaliation, the BSF fired non-lethal ammunition, including stun grenades and pump action gun, to disperse them. Despite this, the attackers continued fighting and attempted to snatch the jawans’ weapons.

During the clash, one BSF jawan sustained serious injuries. In response, he fired from his INSAS rifle, forcing the attackers to flee under the cover of darkness. One unidentified person later succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack.

BSF personnel recovered two cattle, an iron ‘dah’ and ‘lathis’ used in the assault. A breach in the international boundary fence was also detected.

The injured BSF jawan was given first-aid and evacuated to a hospital, where his condition was reported to be stable.

This is the second such attack on BSF personnel within a week. On February 28, a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and a BSF jawan injured during a clash along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

This is the second such attack on BSF men within a week. On

February 28, a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and a BSF jawan injured during a clash along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura

