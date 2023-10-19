BSF man shoots himself dead in J-K after wife dies by suicide

IANS

Srinagar, October 19

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper shot himself dead in J&K's Kupwara district after learning that his wife had died by suicide back home in Rajasthan.

Officials said head constable Rajendra Yadav was posted in Kupwara district. When he learnt that his wife, Anshu Yadav, had hanged herself in her house at Dheerpur village of Rajasthan on Tuesday, the BSF trooper shot himself dead with his service revolver.

Officials said the couple had fought on the phone before the wife took the extreme step. They had married eight months back.

The body of the BSF trooper would reach his home on Thursday, officials said.

