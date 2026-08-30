BSF moves ahead with live monitoring of borders

The Border Security Force (BSF) has kickstarted the process to implement the Centre’s CCTV model that will be launched in Tripura as a pilot project.

Advertisement

Tenders are being floated for procuring CCTVs and laying an optical fibre cable network for the project. Every camera of the BSF will be upgraded and connected with the local district administration, where live monitoring of the borders’ footage will be conducted with the help of a camera grid. The idea behind the project is to ensure complete territorial defence apart from just fencing borders. The administration and the BSF with the help of smart technology will make for a fully secure and foolproof border grid.

Advertisement

Beginning from the northeastern states, the CCTV model would spread to borders across the country, sources said. People privy to details said the work of setting up the CCTV grid would be completed in a phased manner, and the pilot project in Tripura would be operational tentatively by the end of the year.

Advertisement

While installation of a CCTV network and linking their live footage with district-level coordination centres will not only help in curbing infiltration, the move will also go a long way in preventing narcotics smuggling along the eastern frontier. Checking infiltration and curbing the drug menace are the two key focus areas of the Centre.

The government has formed a high-level committee on demographic change, which will look into challenges emerging due to changing demography in border areas owing to the increased presence of illegal immigrants.