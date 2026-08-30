DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / BSF moves ahead with live monitoring of borders

BSF moves ahead with live monitoring of borders

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:08 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
Advertisement

The Border Security Force (BSF) has kickstarted the process to implement the Centre’s CCTV model that will be launched in Tripura as a pilot project.

Advertisement

Tenders are being floated for procuring CCTVs and laying an optical fibre cable network for the project. Every camera of the BSF will be upgraded and connected with the local district administration, where live monitoring of the borders’ footage will be conducted with the help of a camera grid. The idea behind the project is to ensure complete territorial defence apart from just fencing borders. The administration and the BSF with the help of smart technology will make for a fully secure and foolproof border grid.

Advertisement

Beginning from the northeastern states, the CCTV model would spread to borders across the country, sources said. People privy to details said the work of setting up the CCTV grid would be completed in a phased manner, and the pilot project in Tripura would be operational tentatively by the end of the year.

Advertisement

While installation of a CCTV network and linking their live footage with district-level coordination centres will not only help in curbing infiltration, the move will also go a long way in preventing narcotics smuggling along the eastern frontier. Checking infiltration and curbing the drug menace are the two key focus areas of the Centre.

The government has formed a high-level committee on demographic change, which will look into challenges emerging due to changing demography in border areas owing to the increased presence of illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts