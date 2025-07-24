BSF opens mahila barrack at Ekinpur border post in South Tripura sector
The new barrack aims to provide a comfortable and conducive living environment for mahila praharis, says the Border Security Force
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday opened a state-of-the-art mahila barrack at the Ekinpur border post under its South Tripura sector.
Ashwani Kumar Sharma, IG, Tripura sector, inaugurated the barrack.
The new barrack is equipped with modern amenities, aims to provide a comfortable and conducive living environment for mahila praharis further strengthening their capabilities in safeguarding the nation's borders, the BSF said in a statement.
