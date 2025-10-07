BSF seizes gold biscuits worth over Rs 1 crore in West Bengal’s Murshidabad  

The Border Security Force has seized gold biscuits worth Rs 1.09 crore from near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the 146 Battalion of the BSF deployed at the Charbhadra Forward Border Outpost in Murshidabad district along the India-Bangladesh border seized eight gold biscuits on Monday night that had been concealed in a field near the border.

The seized gold, weighing 832.55 gm, is valued at approximately Rs 1.09 crore, it said.

During the search, BSF personnel spotted a patch of grass that appeared unusually piled up, and when the area was dug up, eight gold biscuits wrapped in a red cloth were found hidden underneath, the statement added.